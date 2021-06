CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This week we will finally get to see the 2021 Browns -- or, at least, the closest thing we’ll see to them until training camp starts at the end of July. Mandatory minicamp means rookies and veterans alike will be in attendance and it’s an opportunity to get our first real look at the team generating so much hype both locally and league-wide. There are restrictions, of course, to what the team can do and there’s a chance some veterans may get held out -- the goal is to keep everyone healthy -- but Joe Woods will have all of his defensive pieces, Kevin Stefanski and Alex Van Pelt will have their quarterback and a full slate of weapons and we’ll be allowed to watch every minute of the three practices.