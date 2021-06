Chelsea have become the latest Premier League side to show an interest in Real Sociedad and Sweden striker, Alexander Isak, according to reports in Spain. Isak is currently on duty with Sweden at Euro 2020, after scoring 17 goals in La Liga last season. That form has made him one of the more interesting profiles for the summer transfer window. At the age of 21, in theory he is only going to get better. Therefore, Premier League teams could take advantage.