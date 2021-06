BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s win or go home for both Alabama and Samford baseball on Saturday in the NCAA Tournament after both teams lost in the opening round on Friday. For the Crimson Tide, Alabama suffered an 8-1 loss to No. 16 NC State in the opening round of the NCAA Ruston Regional on Friday afternoon at J.C. Love Field. The loss moves UA to the elimination game on Saturday and sets the Tide at 31-25 on the season.