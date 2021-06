That's what Century pitcher Maddy Zander says it will take to keep her from stepping into the circle tonight at Mandan's Fort Lincoln Softball Field. There are numerous reasons for her wanting to pitch tonight in the semifinals of the state Class A softball tournament. First of all, there's the lure of a berth in the state championship game. Second, the opponent is Bismarck. Third, Century has never won a state softball championship. Nor, for that matter, has Bismarck.