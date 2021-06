5:40 p.m. - DUring a press conference Saturday, the RCMP confirmed the officer killed in the line of duty was 26 year old Constable Shelby Patton of the Indian Head detachment. Assistant commissioner of the Saskatchewan RCMP, Rhonda Blackmore, confirmed Patton was killed during a traffic stop around 8:00 a.m. in the town of Wolseley. The stop was initiated on a stolen vehicle, and police say Patton was then struck by the vehicle.