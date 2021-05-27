Cancel
Mayor Hogsett to community: 'you have an obligation to resolve conflicts in peaceful ways'

cbs4indy.com
 30 days ago

People are being killed in broad daylight across the city, and the gunfire is killing or injuring our kids. You will likely remember March 13 when four people, including a 7-year-old girl, were killed inside a home on Randolph Street.

Chicago, ILcolumbiachronicle.com

‘We know how to build peace in our communities’: Organizers demand passing of Peace Book proposal

Tywone Lee, 40, survivor of gun violence, shared her story of losing her son and nephew to gun violence in Illinois. As Lee spoke into the megaphone, tears ran down her face. An end to gun violence was one of the demands at a rally organized by the youth community organization Good Kids, Mad City, outside City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St., on Monday, June 21. in light of Juneteenth.
SocietyKOAT 7

PROJECT COMMUNITY: Conflict, Courage and Change

The death of George Floyd, crimes against Asian Americans and healthcare inequities. Our year long investigation into race relations continues with our Project Community special, Conflict, Courage and Change. You can watch the full special in the video above.
Politicsmymonona.com

Notice of Possible Quorum: Juneteenth Community Peace Walk

NOTICE OF POSSIBLE ATTENDANCE OF A QUORUM AT A PUBLIC EVENT. In compliance to the State of Wisconsin Open Meetings Law requirements, public notice. is hereby given that members and a possible quorum of the City Council may participate in:. Monona Juneteenth Celebration and Community Peace Walk. Friday, June 18,...
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

North Augusta's mayor meets with the community

There’s been a pause on the process to split the Augusta Judicial Circuit, plus the Hale House foundation is finally getting their day in court on building a rehab facility in town. Here are your top headlines.
Lancaster, KSatchisonglobenow.com

Lancaster community recalls legacy of Mayor Tim Callahan

Longtime business man, community volunteer and Lancaster Mayor Tim Callahan died unexpectedly Saturday, June 19 at his home. Throughout his adult life, outside of his family, business operation and civic leadership in Lancaster, Callahan dedicated a good deal of his life to community service. Timothy John "Tim" Callahan, 65, was...
Politicsmymonona.com

Monona to Celebrate Juneteenth with Community Peace Walk on Friday, June 18

On Friday, June 18, the City of Monona will celebrate Juneteenth with a ceremony and community peace walk starting at City Hall. The event will start at 1:00 p.m. with Monona’s Court Clerk, Toya Harrell, singing the first verse of the Black National Anthem. The event will be a community peace walk in celebration of Juneteenth to show support for Black sisters and brothers who live in and around Monona. The event will end by 2:00 p.m.
Politicsbalkaninsight.com

Kosovo Mayor Sentenced Over Conflict of Interest

Haki Rugova, Mayor of Istog, was sentenced to a one-year prison term by the Basic Court of Peje/Pec on Monday in a case that was initiated after a BIRN report on his apparent abuse of his position in 2017. Haki Rugova, mayor of the western Kosovo municipality of Istog/Istok, was...
Charitieshometownsource.com

Thank you, United Way

On behalf of the staff, board of directors, and volunteers we thank the Central Mille Lacs United Way for its continued support. The generous donation of $1,570 will help our agency meet our mission’s work in supporting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in our community.
Protestsnetwerk24.com

Community marches for peace

Capetonians from diverse sections of society came together on June 16 to march against gang violence and the killing of innocents. Anwar Sadat, one of the organisers of the march, says it is time that everyone does something to curb the surge of violence in the community. “Residents live in...
Shasta County, CAtrinityjournal.com

A civic duty obligation

While serving on a jury with the Shasta County Superior Court, I became aware of a big and growing problem. Apparently, a large number of folks simply chose to disregard the jury duty summons they receive in the mail. This notice instructs them to report for jury duty at a specific time and place. Shockingly, many do not.
New Ulm, MNJournal

Thank you, Mayor Bob

Now that the dust has settled in the choice for a new mayor, (and a great one it was) on behalf of the members of the Bockfest Boys Band and me as a citizen of New Ulm, we would like to publicly thank former Mayor Bob Beussman for his tireless efforts on behalf of this city. Everywhere we had performances over the years Bob was Mayor we witnessed his dedication to this community with professionalism, dignity, and class. He spread Gemulichkeit to all and made it known that New Ulm was the place to visit and live. We also recognize the extensive efforts he put into the many facets of being Mayor and the time commitment it takes to fulfill those duties. His success with negotiations on Highway 14 will long be remembered by everyone driving east of town. Thanks Bob, you’re the best, always a Bockfest Boy.
Traverse City, MItraverseticker.com

Traverse City Will Have A New Mayor This Fall

After six years as mayor and 22 years serving on various city boards, Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers confirms to The Ticker he will not seek reelection as mayor this fall. Carruthers is still deciding whether to run for a partial commission term that will open when Commissioner Roger Putman steps down in November, while former city commissioner Richard Lewis confirms he’ll run for mayor. The city commission is expected to experience significant turnover in November with incumbents including Putman, Christie Minervini, and Brian McGillivary leaving office and a handful of new faces vying for seats.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Deseret News

Opinion: Stop asking the Supreme Court to resolve the LGBTQ, religious conflict

When I first read the Supreme Court’s decision in Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, I felt a mix of emotions: elation, because the unanimous decision showed the justices are more than mere political chess pieces for the parties who appointed them; but also disappointment. Not with the outcome — along with all nine justices, I agree with the result. My frustration stemmed from the Supreme Court, yet again, failing to provide clarity on how religious exercise should be balanced against the very important interest of protecting the civil liberties of our LGBTQ citizens.
Politicslodivalleynews.com

Five municipalities have identified new mayors on Sunday

This Sunday, five Brazilian municipalities named (13) new mayors and deputy mayors. By-elections were held in Cedrolandia (MS), Nova Prata do Iguaçu (PR), Petrolandia (SC), Campestre (MG) and Espera Velez (MG). The new elections were due to be held due to the refusal to register elected mayors in 2020. Electoral...