STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What do members of the Wu-Tang Clan, Redman, Ja Rule, Ashanti and a host of other mega music stars have in common?. They will be at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden on Saturday, July 10, and Sunday, July 11, for the Staten Island Peace & Unity Festival, an event meant to encourage nonviolence, togetherness and strength across Staten Island and the rest of New York City following more than a year of shutdowns and isolation caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.