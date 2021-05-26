Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Brain tumors caused by normal neuron activity in mice predisposed to such tumors

scienmag.com
 13 days ago

Seeing, hearing, thinking, daydreaming — doing anything at all, in fact — activates neurons in the brain. But for people predisposed to developing brain tumors, the ordinary buzzing of their brains could be a problem. A study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Stanford University School of Medicine shows that the normal day-to-day activity of neurons can drive the formation and growth of brain tumors.

scienmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Brain Cancer#Brain Activity#The Brain#Genetic Mutations#Stanford Medicine#Low Grade Brain Tumors#Tumor Growth#Optic Nerve Tumors#Tumor Formation#Putting Mice#Low Grade Tumors#Crucial Neuronal Activity#Overactive Neurons#Activates Neurons#Nervous System Cancers#Nf1 Mutations#Tissue Samples#Glioma Growth#Optic Gliomas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Tumors
Related
CancerNature.com

Activation of retinal neurons triggers tumour formation in cancer-prone mice

Cancer is not a disease involving uncontrolled division of isolated cells; rather, it is a condition in which various types of normal and malignant cells collaborate to drive tumour growth and dissemination. To the surprise of many, the nervous system — which includes neuronal cells and non-neuronal cells of the brain, spinal cord and nerves throughout the body — can also be involved in cancer progression. Writing in Nature, Pan et al.1 report that, in a mouse model of a rare disease that predisposes people to tumours along the optic nerve, light-induced neuronal activity is responsible not only for the growth of these tumours, but also for their initiation.
CancerEurekAlert

Optic nerve firing may spark growth of vision-threatening childhood tumor

In a study of mice, researchers showed how the act of seeing light may trigger the formation of vision-harming tumors in young children who are born with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) cancer predisposition syndrome. The research team, funded by the National Institutes of Health, focused on tumors that grow within the optic nerve, which relays visual signals from the eyes to brain. They discovered that the neural activity which underlies these signals can both ignite and feed the tumors. Tumor growth was prevented or slowed by raising young mice in the dark or treating them with an experimental cancer drug during a critical period of cancer development.
Diseases & Treatmentssciworthy.com

Seizures may exacerbate brain tumor growth

Scientists find a new biochemical connection between brain tumors and the epileptic seizures that occur along with brain cancer. These pathways could be used as targets for new treatments. The human brain consists of 86 billion neurons and just as many glial cells. Glial cells provide neurons with support and...
ScienceNewswise

New tool activates deep brain neurons by combining ultrasound, genetics

Newswise — Neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy have had some treatment success with deep brain stimulation, but those require surgical device implantation. A multidisciplinary team at Washington University in St. Louis has developed a new brain stimulation technique using focused ultrasound that is able to turn specific types of neurons in the brain on and off and precisely control motor activity without surgical device implantation.
Sciencelabroots.com

How Autism-Associated Mutations in One Gene Impact the Brain

Autism spectrum disorder is complex; it presents differently in different patients and may be influenced by many factors, some of which are genetic and others that may be environmental. But there are some cases in which a gene has been definitively connected to ASD. The Cullin3 gene is one example; mutations in this gene cause ASD in carriers, and now scientists have learned more about why. Though mutations in Cullin3 are thought to be relatively rare, this study may tell us more about the biological basis of ASD. The findings, which have been reported in Nature Communications, relied on a mouse model that carried Cullin3 mutations.
CancerInternational Business Times

World Brain Tumor Day 2021: Significance And Facts You Should Know

World Brain Tumor Day is commemorated on June 8 every year to spread awareness about brain tumors worldwide. First initiated by the German Brain Tumor Association, World Brain Tumor Day is now held around the globe to educate people and discuss some of the misconceptions surrounding it. For instance, not all brain tumor diagnoses have poor outcomes. Many end up being benign and are cured once surgically removed.
Oklahoma City, OKouhealth.com

Brain & Spine Tumors

Benign brain tumors (non-cancerous growths) originate in brain tissue but do not invade the brain. Many brain tumors are benign and don’t spread to other parts of the body, but any tumor can affect you in multiple ways. A malignant (cancerous) brain tumor grows much faster than a benign one....
Pennsylvania Stateslhn.org

First in PA to Offer GammaTile Therapy for Brain Tumors

Just after St. Luke’s Neurosurgeon Evan Marlin, MD, surgically removed his patient’s brain tumor earlier this month, he made Pennsylvania medical history by placing five small collagen sponges, embedded with radioactive seeds, into the brain cavity. The radiation emitted from these one-inch square GammaTiles® is killing any cancer cells that remain in the space once occupied by the tumor.
Cancerhealio.com

Sotorasib shows activity in non-small cell lung cancer with KRAS mutations

Sotorasib conferred durable clinical benefit among previously treated patients with KRAS p.G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer, according to results of the phase 2 CodeBreaK 100 trial presented during the virtual ASCO Annual Meeting. The findings, simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine, showed treatment with sororasib (Lumakras, Amgen),...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Medical World News® Inside the Practice: CancerNetwork® and Albert H. Kim, MD, PhD, on Treating Brain Tumor Malignancies at the Siteman Cancer Center

CancerNetwork® spoke with Albert H. Kim, MD, PhD, about a new Brain Tumor Center at Siteman, for which he is the inaugural director. For the latest installment of the Inside the Practice segment of the Medical World News® broadcast, CancerNetwork® spoke with Albert H. Kim, MD, PhD, of the Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, about the newly established Brain Tumor Center at the Siteman Cancer Center. The center will bring together multidisciplinary specialists in neurosurgery, medicine, radiation oncology, pathology, immunology, otolaryngology, and endocrinology to conduct cutting-edge research.
CancerScience Daily

Childhood cancer discovery may stop tumor spread before it starts

A new discovery in Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive and often fatal childhood cancer, has uncovered the potential to prevent cancer cells from spreading beyond their primary tumour site. The breakthrough provides new insight into what triggers the process that allows cancer cells to survive while traveling through the body in...
Sciencecell.com

Highly selective brain-to-gut communication via genetically defined vagus neurons

Single nucleus RNA-seq reveals seven molecularly distinct vagal motor neuron subtypes. The vagus nerve innervates many organs, and most, if not all, of its motor fibers are cholinergic. However, no one knows its organizing principles—whether or not there are dedicated neurons with restricted targets that act as “labeled lines” to perform certain functions, including two opposing ones (gastric contraction versus relaxation). By performing unbiased transcriptional profiling of DMV cholinergic neurons, we discovered seven molecularly distinct subtypes of motor neurons. Then, by using subtype-specific Cre driver mice, we show that two of these subtypes exclusively innervate the glandular domain of the stomach where, remarkably, they contact different enteric neurons releasing functionally opposing neurotransmitters (acetylcholine versus nitric oxide). Thus, the vagus motor nerve communicates via genetically defined labeled lines to control functionally unique enteric neurons within discrete subregions of the gastrointestinal tract. This discovery reveals that the parasympathetic nervous system utilizes a striking division of labor to control autonomic function.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Blood Test Detects Childhood Tumors Based on Their Epigenetic Profile

A study led by scientists from St. Anna Children's Cancer Research Institute (St. Anna CCRI) in collaboration with CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences provides an innovative method for "liquid biopsy" analysis of childhood tumors. This method exploits the fragmentation patterns of the small DNA fragments that tumors leak into the blood stream, which reflect the unique epigenetic signature of many childhood cancers. Focusing on Ewing sarcoma, a bone tumor of children and young adults with unmet clinical need, the team led by Eleni Tomazou, PhD, St. Anna CCRI, demonstrates the method's utility for tumor classification and monitoring, which permits close surveillance of cancer therapy without highly invasive tumor biopsies.
Cancertimespub.com

Center for Neuro-Oncology leads new brain tumor guidelines paper

Capital Health’s Center for Neuro-Oncology, part of Capital Institute for Neurosciences and the Capital Health Cancer Center, continues to demonstrate nationally the program’s leadership and commitment to clinical excellence. Recently, the Center’s neurosurgical director, Dr. Navid Redjal, led publication of guidelines for the treatment of brain tumors, in addition to announcing the participation of Capital Health in two new immunotherapy trials for glioblastoma patients.
Cancertechnologynetworks.com

Cancer, Aging and the Importance of the Tumor Microenvironment

Professor Ashani Weeraratna has been studying the cancer microenvironment in her lab for the past 17 years. Taking into account that the tissues in our bodies change as we age is important when researching cancer biology. She hopes that gaining a better understanding of how the growth of cancer cells is affected by their direct cellular "neighborhood", especially when we age, could be key to developing better treatments for patients with cancer.
Canceraao.org

Vitrectomy-Assisted Biopsy and Tumor Endoresection in a Suspected Choroidal Melanoma

Purpose To demonstrate the role of different diagnostic and surgical tools in the approach to a choroidal tumor. Methods Clinical, surgical and histopathological findings were correlated in an academic video. Results An 83-year-old female patient presented with a progressive amelanotic choroidal lesion and retinal detachment. Imaging studies revealed a hyperreflective dome-shape lesion, with shaggy photoreceptors and subretinal fluid at OCT angiography, with low to moderate internal ultrasound reflectivity, a hyperintense mushroom-shaped mass on T1 and high enhancement on the post-contrast study at orbital magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Vitrectomy-assisted biopsy and tumor endoresection with 23-gauge vitrector were performed. First histopathological analysis suggested choroidal melanoma, due to the presence of pigmented cells; nonetheless, immunohistochemical markers confirmed a metastasis from breast carcinoma. Conclusions Histopathology has been the gold standard of diagnosis in neoplastic diseases; nevertheless, immunohistochemical analysis has taken an increasingly important role in the diagnosis as a complementary tool.
Cancerlabroots.com

New drug reduces tumor size in lung cancer patients with KRAS gene mutation

The most recent results from the CODEBREAK 100 phase 2 clinical trial support the use of the drug sotorasib to reduce tumor size in lung cancer patients with a specific mutation in the KRAS gene. The results were presented late last week at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting following publication in the New England Journal of Medicine.