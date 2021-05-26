Brain tumors caused by normal neuron activity in mice predisposed to such tumors

Autism spectrum disorder is complex; it presents differently in different patients and may be influenced by many factors, some of which are genetic and others that may be environmental. But there are some cases in which a gene has been definitively connected to ASD. The Cullin3 gene is one example; mutations in this gene cause ASD in carriers, and now scientists have learned more about why. Though mutations in Cullin3 are thought to be relatively rare, this study may tell us more about the biological basis of ASD. The findings, which have been reported in Nature Communications, relied on a mouse model that carried Cullin3 mutations.