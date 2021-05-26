From the record for May 27
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Fraser woman and cited a 36-year-old St. John’s man following a traffic stop at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Rowe and Loomis streets. The woman, who was the passenger in the vehicle, had a warrant out for her arrest alleging retail fraud and as an absconder on a previous charge involving dangerous drugs from Macomb County. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The man, who was the driver in the vehicle, was cited for driving with a suspended license.www.shorelinemedia.net