Ludington, MI

From the record for May 27

shorelinemedia.net
 8 days ago

The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Fraser woman and cited a 36-year-old St. John’s man following a traffic stop at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Rowe and Loomis streets. The woman, who was the passenger in the vehicle, had a warrant out for her arrest alleging retail fraud and as an absconder on a previous charge involving dangerous drugs from Macomb County. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The man, who was the driver in the vehicle, was cited for driving with a suspended license.

www.shorelinemedia.net
#Michigan Avenue#Drugs#State Court#County Court#County Jail#U S 10#Pere Marquette Township#Macomb County#Driving#Traffic Stop#Retail Fraud
