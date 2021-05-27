Expect limited access to Pend d’Oreille Bay Trail parking area and trailhead through summer
Visitors to the Pend d’Oreille Bay Trail in recent weeks have been puzzled to see the trailhead closed. Located just to the north of the Seasons at Sandpoint condo development and immediately south of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, the parking lot and public trail access point have been operating under limited hours since May 3, “until further notice,” according to a Facebook post by the city of Sandpoint.sandpointreader.com