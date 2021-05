Grey County council is giving staff the go-ahead to sell some of its housing units on 7th and 8th avenues west near Alpha Street in Owen Sound. On Thursday, during its committee of the whole meeting, county council authorized staff to issue a tender for real estate services and negotiate the sale of two of the single-family homes, in what is known as the Westmount area. The sale of the homes will need to be finalized through a bylaw approved by council.