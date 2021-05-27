Price Rite Marketplace Partners with Feed the Children, Conagra Foods and Jubilee Homes of Syracuse Inc. to Donate Food & Essentials to Syracuse Families
Supermarket retailer hosts event to kick off 2021 “Feeding Minds & Bodies” Campaign in support of hunger-fighting charity, Feed the Children. Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children, together with event partners Conagra Foods and Jubilee Homes of Syracuse Inc., will provide food and essentials to families in the Syracuse area to help fight food insecurity. Eight-hundred local families will receive a 25-pound box of food; a 15-pound box of essentials including shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal care items; and additional shelf-stable items provided by Price Rite Marketplace. The families were pre-identified by Jubilee Homes.www.urbancny.com