Suspect Charged In March Auto Theft

Charges have been filed against a southeast Iowa man in connection to an auto theft in March of this year. According to a press release, on March 10th, 2021 the Ottumwa Police Department located a 2019 Corvette Stingray in Ottumwa which appeared to have been abandoned. The registered owner(s) of the vehicle lived in the 8000 block of 163rd Avenue in Wapello County, so the Sheriff’s Office was contacted. Deputies arrived at the residence and discovered it had been burglarized.