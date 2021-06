WASHINGTON — Homicide detectives are asking for the public's help to track down a suspect wanted in a double shooting earlier this month that left one man dead. The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast on Friday, June 11, according to police. Arriving officers found two men shot. The two victims were taken to an area hospital, and one of the men, later identified as 28-year-old Delonte Johnson, died from his injuries, police said.