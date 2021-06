LEXINGTON PARK, Md. - On Saturday, June 12, 2021, members of the Youth Gun Violence Task Force were on foot patrol as part of a crime prevention initiative in the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, when an individual was observed discarding a clear, plastic bag. The item was recovered by the task force and determined to contain suspected cocaine. The individual who discarded the item was identified as Antonio Leroy Hines, age 40 of Lusby. Hines was arrested and located on Hines was an additional plastic bag containing suspected marijuana and packages of suspected Suboxone. Hines was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with two counts of CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana.