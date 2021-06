Last year, Australian scientists took a big step in reversing a bygone change to their ecosystem by bringing a number of Tasmanian devils to the mainland. They were the first such population in 3,000 years, after dingoes wiped out the devil population thousands of years ago. This was conducted for a few reasons, including keeping devils safe from a contagious face cancer plaguing the devil population in Tasmania and working on a way to keep the numbers of certain feral species low on the mainland.