Amid the plans for its "near-term" IPO, the company plans to roughly triple the size of its workforce by year’s end. Chia has a roughly $500 million valuation, according to an unnamed source cited by Bloomberg, more than double the company’s previous valuation. Chia creator and BitTorrent founder Bram Cohen has been saying for several years that he aims to take Chia public. In a press release, Cohen said the company “was excited to welcome such a prestigious and proven group of investors who support our mission to radically improve global financial and payments systems.”