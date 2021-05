For restaurateurs a new operational thorn has emerged that is shaping up to be a direct side effect of the labor shortage: rent payment problems. Many operators are saying they aren't able to meet this key business payment as a direct result of the shortened hours and even closures brought on by a lack of workers. This was one of the chief findings of recently released survey from the online small-to-mid-sized business referral network and research center, Alignable, which shows nearly half — 49% — of restaurant operators can't afford their rent this month. That's up from 31% last month, as many restaurateurs report a worsening of their abilities to hire and retain enough workers to meet their income needs.