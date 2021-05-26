London Company Building Digital Ecosystem for Creators in Sub-Sahara Africa

The UK Government have added several popular holiday destinations to the ‘green list’ of countries that do not require self-isolation or quarantine upon return to the UK. Malta and the Balearic Islands which include Menorca, Majorca and Ibiza are the more high profile summer destinations that made the list in a late evening media release. In response Travel Weekly reports UK airlines have increased capacity with easyJet planning to add tens of thousands of extra seats to satisfy expected demand. Palma on the island of Mallorca will be served by the UK’s largest airline with 82 flights per week over the summer from ten UK airports.