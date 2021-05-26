Head and neck cancer cells hijack nearby healthy tissue, promoting further invasion of cancer cells
Up to half of patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma will experience tumor recurrence or new tumors–tumors that often spread and are difficult to treat. A team of scientists led by the University of Michigan School of Dentistry identified a mechanism by which head and neck cancer cells subvert adjacent normal tissue, allowing small clusters of cancer cells to burrow beneath the healthy tissue.scienmag.com