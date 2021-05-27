Police Identify Homicide Victim as 13-Year-Old Naj’ee Wright of Auburn, NY: 16 Year-Old Syracuse Female Arrested
The victim of the latest homicide (May 24, 2021) has been identified as Naj’ee Wright (13 years of age, Auburn, N.Y.). Detectives have also arrested Xomara Diaz, 16, was arrested Monday and accused of stabbing Naj’ee to death. She faces the charges of Manslaughter 1st and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th. The suspect was subsequently lodged in a juvenile detention facility in Erie County.www.urbancny.com