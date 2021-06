Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Monday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. As the UK prepares to host the G7 summit of world leaders later this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing opposition from senior Tories over government cuts to the UK's international aid budget. More than 30 rebel Tory MPs want Boris Johnson to restore a commitment to spend 0.7% of national income on international development. The Conservative Party committed to spending 0.7% in its 2019 manifesto - but ministers say it is hard to justify given record levels of peacetime borrowing during the pandemic.