How to show or hide the counter of “likes” of Instagram and Facebook

By Explica .co
explica.co
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram and Facebook give the option to show or hide the “likes” of the publications to other people. So you can activate or deactivate this option. After several months of testing, Facebook has decided to give everyone the option to show or hide the “likes” or “likes” counter of your publications. The company had started to remove the “Like” counter on some users’ Instagram posts, and has now opted for give control to the users themselves, in order to decide whether or not this figure should appear in their publications.

www.explica.co
#Statistics#Social Networks
