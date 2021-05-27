FC Toulouse host FC Nantes in their fiefdom on the final matchday

The Toulouse receives this Thursday at 8:45 p.m. the visit of the Nantes in the Toulouse Stadium during their third match in Ligue 1. On the visitors’ side, the FC Nantes managed to defeat the Olympique de Nimes 2-1 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Imran louza Y Andrei, so he hopes to repeat the result, now in the stadium of FC Toulouse. Before this match, the FC Nantes he had won in one of the two games played in Ligue 1 this season and has managed to score two goals and one against.