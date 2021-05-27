Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

FC Toulouse host FC Nantes in their fiefdom on the final matchday

By Explica .co
explica.co
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toulouse receives this Thursday at 8:45 p.m. the visit of the Nantes in the Toulouse Stadium during their third match in Ligue 1. On the visitors’ side, the FC Nantes managed to defeat the Olympique de Nimes 2-1 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Imran louza Y Andrei, so he hopes to repeat the result, now in the stadium of FC Toulouse. Before this match, the FC Nantes he had won in one of the two games played in Ligue 1 this season and has managed to score two goals and one against.

www.explica.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fc Nantes#The Locals#The Visit#Fc Toulouse#The Fc Nantes#The Olympique De Nimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccermundoalbiceleste.com

FC Barcelona reportedly interested in Lisandro Martínez of Ajax

According to Mundo Deportivo in Spain, FC Barcelona is looking to reinforce their defensive line this summer, and Argentina defender Lisandro Martínez would be one of the options. As the club is going through a tough time economically, they are considering signing a “low-cost” player in the center-back position. Lisandro...
SoccerEl Paso Times

FC Juarez hires coaching legend Tuca Ferretti

FC Juarez just made one of the biggest splashes in Borderland soccer history, signing Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti to be their technical director. Ferretti comes from UANL Tigres, where in 11 years in his third stint with the team he led the them to a record five Liga MX championships and the tag as Mexico's team of the decade. He led Tigres to three Campeon de Campeones trophies and the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League title.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Federation Cup: Simba SC launch jersey ahead of Azam FC semi-final

The colours will be won only for the domestic tournament where Wekundu wa Msimbazi have fought their way up to the penultimate stage. Tanzania Premier League giants Simba SC have launched a new jersey specifically meant for their Azam Federation Cup matches. Wekundu wa Msimbazi unveiled the new colours on...
UEFAfcbarcelona.com

FC Barcelona at the European Championships

With the European Championship about to start 12 months later than originally planned, we look at back at how different Barça players have fared for their countries since UEFA first held the tournament in 1960. As many as 13 players have won the competition whilst being Barça players: Olivella, Fusté, Pereda, Zaballa, Sadurní, Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta, Piqué, Pedro, Cesc, Valdés and Sergio.
Soccerlivesoccertv.com

Toronto II vs Tormenta FC

This match was not broadcast live in your territory. The TV, live streaming and radio listings are legal broadcasts of Toronto II vs Tormenta FC in United States. Authentication or subscription with a TV, ISP or streaming provider may be required. Please note that not all channels are available to watch online. If available online, we will link to the official stream provider above before kick-off.
Soccerfootball-oranje.com

FC Twente confirm Misidjan signing

FC Twente have announced the signing of winger Virgil Misidjan on a two-year deal. The winger joined PEC Zwolle on a short-term deal in January after leaving Nurnberg, making 15 appearances and scoring four times. Misidjan has now decided against a longer stay with PEC Zwolle and has instead joined...
Soccerchatsports.com

OL Reign fall to Gotham FC 0-1

After a disappointing loss at home last Sunday, OL Reign hit the road for the next match. Tonight, the scene was Red Bull Arena as OL Reign took on NY/NJ Gotham FC. Former Reign player Ifeoma Onumonu would score the game’s only goal in the 13th minute off a Caprice Dydasco corner as OL Reign lose their second straight match, 0-1.
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

EastSide FC to host Everton International soccer camps

This summer, one of England’s most historic soccer clubs is bringing its international soccer school program to Grosse Pointe. This June and July, Grosse Pointe’s EastSide FC will be one of several clubs across Michigan to host Everton International Soccer Schools camps. “We looked into it and one of our...
Soccerstateofpress.com

Pau Gasol goes for 15 points to lead FC Barcelona to the ACB Finals

Pau Gasol made a stellar performance and helped FC Barcelona rally past Tenerife and secure its place in the ACB Finals. Gasol went for a team-high 15 points, leading the Catalans to the 89-72 win in must-win Game 3. FC Barcelona won the series 2-1 and reached the Finals for a third straight season.
Soccerlivesoccertv.com

Tormenta FC vs Chattanooga Red Wolves

This match was not broadcast live in your territory. The TV, live streaming and radio listings are legal broadcasts of Tormenta FC vs Chattanooga Red Wolves in United States. Authentication or subscription with a TV, ISP or streaming provider may be required. Please note that not all channels are available to watch online. If available online, we will link to the official stream provider above before kick-off.
Premier Leaguecanpl.ca

Valour FC – Euro Cup Predictions

They are professional footballers AND they are fans. And so when a massive soccer event like Euro 2020 begins on Friday – it was postponed last year because of the pandemic – coaches and players from Valour FC will undoubtedly be glued to their screens watching it unfold while preparing for the start of the Canadian Premier League season later this month at IG Field.
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

A Friday to remember for soccer fans as FC Buffalo hosts first men's, women's doubleheader

The stage has been set nicely for a historic night at Robert E. Rich All-High Stadium, the site of the first men's and women's doubleheader in FC Buffalo history on June 4. The FC Buffalo Women kick off the twin bill with a 5:30 p.m. clash against the Albany Rush, a foe they beat narrowly on the road last month, followed by the FC Buffalo men tangling with rival Erie Commodores at 8 p.m., both at 2885 Main St.
MLSaudacy.com

Lumen Field to host Sounders FC, OL Reign same-day double header this summer

I can't remember ever seeing anything like it before, NWSL's OL Reign and MLS's Seattle Sounders FC will take part in a double header at Lumen Field on Sunday, August 29th. What takes this to an insane other level: each team with battle against cascadian rivals from Portland. Wait, there's more; both matches are covered by one single ticket purchase!
Premier LeagueConnecticut Post

English clubs get extra week off as World Cup backlog clears

LONDON (AP) — English Premier League clubs will take a week off in January for a new national-team break FIFA created specially to help clear the backlog of World Cup qualifying games outside Europe. The Premier League published its 2021-22 schedule on Wednesday with no games after the Jan. 22...
MLSNews Channel Nebraska

The Return of Dallas Inter FC

Originally Posted On: The Return of Dallas Inter FC. We are excited to bring back to North Texas soccer the Dallas Inter Football Club! Great soccer teams in Dallas for youth and young adults will be ready to compete by the end of July 2021. Dallas Inter FC Success. Founded...