newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

GM's newest vehicle: Off-road, self-driving rover for moon

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
newsitem.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicles — for the moon. The project announced Wednesday is still in the early stages and has yet to score any NASA money. But the goal is to design light yet rugged vehicles that will travel farther and faster than the lunar rovers that carried NASA’s Apollo astronauts in the early 1970s, the companies said.

www.newsitem.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Rover#Off Road#Moon#Off Road#Gm#Ap#Apollo#Associated Press#Design#Cape Canaveral#Early Stages#Fla#Copyright
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Newest Reveal Is Over A Century Old

Like General Motors, Ford already has a considerable presence in the state of Michigan. Its factories in the state include the Michigan Assembly Plant where the Ford Bronco is built and the Dearborn facility which is where the company chose to reveal the new F-150 Lightning. Ford is currently expanding its footprint in the state after it purchased the Michigan Central Station in 2018 as part of plans to revive the area and use part of it as a Ford technology and innovation site.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's How General Motors Could Go to the Moon

Weighing in at an $87 billion market capitalization, and with $9 billion in annual profit, General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a 10 P/E stock. GM is also an industrial giant, and its chances of becoming popular enough to send its stock price "to the moon" -- like a meme stock -- aren't great.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Lockheed Martin, General Motors team up to develop next-gen lunar rover for NASA Artemis astronauts to explore Moon

Lockheed Martin and General Motors are teaming up to develop the next generation of lunar vehicles to transport astronauts on the surface of the Moon, fundamentally evolving and expanding humanity’s deep-space exploration footprint. NASA’s Artemis program is sending humans back to the Moon where they will explore and conduct scientific...
CarsEast Bay Times

Sponsored: Green Rides: 2022 Nissan Ariya Will Arrive Soon

It has been over a decade since Nissan rolled out its first Leaf, the trailblazing hatchback that demonstrated the feasibility of electric vehicles. The global electrification revolution is now about to shift into high gear, and Nissan has a stunning new crossover that will capitalize on its valuable experience as an EV pioneer. The long-anticipated 2022 Ariya will be arriving in showrooms later on this year, and it looks like it will be another big winner for Nissan.
Economythewestonforum.com

General Motors announces its next electric vehicle: the New Moon Rover

General Motors (GM) continues to expand its EV fleet and has decided simply that land is not enough. In cooperation with Lockheed Martin, Develop GM plans A NASA electric lunar probe powered by Artemis astronauts to explore the moon. GM is no stranger to that Vehicle technology development For the...
CarsComputer Weekly

Oxbotica and TRL pilot safety framework for off-road autonomous vehicles

Publicity outlining the potential of autonomous vehicles is probably now matched by shock stories of a driverless wild west. To bring structure to the nascent industry, Oxbotica and TRL have unveiled a code of practice for the safe and cost-effective deployment of autonomous vehicles in unstructured off-highway environments. The two...
CarsElectronicsWeekly.com

Code of Practice for off-road autonomous vehicles

Oxbotica and the Transport Research Laboratory have piloted the use of a Code of Practice for the deployment of autonomous vehicles in off-highway environments, with a live trial conducted in a quarry using a number of off-road vehicles. The Code identifies the key elements for safe and efficient deployment of...
Aerospace & Defensetopgear.com

GM and Lockheed Martin are building a new Lunar Rover

General Motors and Lockheed Martin are getting together to build a new lunar rover for NASA’s ‘Artemis’ program. The first crewed mission to the Moon is set for 2024 and by the end of this decade the program ought to have established a “sustainable presence” on the Moon to, among other things, help prepare for future missions to Mars.
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

NASA’s VIPER rover to look for water, resources on moon

NASA’s ambitious lunar program Artemis will send the agency’s first mobile robot to the moon in late 2023. The Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, also known as VIPER, would search the planet for ice and other resources on and below its surface that could potentially be harvested for long-term exploration in the future.
Aerospace & Defenseasumetech.com

GM, Lockheed Martin to develop lunar vehicle for moon missions

General Motors and aerospace giant Lockheed Martin said Wednesday they will develop a vehicle capable of carrying astronauts and equipment longer distances across the moon. The announcement comes as NASA lays groundwork to return humans to the lunar surface. It is the companies’ response to a request NASA put out...
Aerospace & DefenseMotorTrend Magazine

Doge Doge What Now? GM’s Going to the Moon With NASA

Move over Elon Musk, SpaceX, and Dogecoin, because General Motors is heading to the moon. The American automaker announced plans to develop a new generation of lunar vehicles for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Artemis program, which aims to bring human astronauts back to the surface of the moon by 2024.
CarsPosted by
Benzinga

Worksport's Bed Covers Charge EV Pickup Trucks from Ford, GM, Rivian and Atlis

The first wave of EV pickup trucks is on the horizon and is anticipated to take over the automotive industry in the U.S. Last week, Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) previewed its new electric F-150 Lightning pickup, a relatively inexpensive electric version of the most popular vehicle in America, during a visit by President Biden. Ford had taken 20,000 reservations in less than 12 hours since the truck was officially unveiled.
Software94.3 Jack FM

Self-driving vehicle maker Arrival partners with digital mapping company Here

(Reuters) – British electric-van startup Arrival said on Wednesday it had partnered with Here Technologies, a digital mapping company owned by some of Germany’s premium carmakers, to provide location and cloud services for its self-driving vehicles. High-quality digital mapping systems are crucial for directing self-driving cars, which need to know...
Retailagrinews-pubs.com

Edmunds: The top off-road vehicles for 2021

It’s no surprise that trucks and SUVs continue to dominate the U.S. vehicle market. But in a further move, automakers are increasingly building more SUVs and trucks that are specifically designed for off-road driving. With special enhancements to improve traction, ground clearance and even visibility, these vehicles can climb over...
CarsDuncan Banner

More than 17M unsafe airbags remain in vehicles on US roads

Today, more than 17 million unrepaired recalled Takata airbags remain on U.S. roads, including hundreds of thousands in Oklahoma. SafeAirbags.com, an organization working with the manufacturers to help notify vehicle owners about this urgent airbag safety recall, continues to urge owners to have affected vehicles repaired immediately to prevent potentially serious injuries or even death.
CarsBayStreet.ca

Tesla Modifies Self-Driving Feature In Its Electric Vehicles

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has announced that it will no longer use radar in its driver-assistance features, including the self-driving 'Autopilot’' system. In a blog post, the company said its best-selling Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made for customers in the U.S. and Canada will now feature a camera-based system to enable Autopilot features such as traffic-adjusted cruise control and automatic lane-keeping.