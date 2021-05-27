Cancel
A robot allows communication between quarantined people and their families

By Explica .co
explica.co
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo use this service, a family member or friend of the isolated or quarantined person reserves an hour for a video call, all through a very simple web interface. The robot is able to start autonomously, and, according to protocol, goes to the counter to be disinfected. Then you go to the room and start the video call at the scheduled time. When this is finished, it returns to the area where it is disinfected, and finally passes to its resting place.

www.explica.co
