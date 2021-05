ST. PAUL, Minn. (KARE) - A young man in Minnesota is not letting cerebral palsy stop him from living a full life, including going skydiving, thanks to his best friend. Isaiah Shackleton, 24, has cerebral palsy. He uses a wheelchair and an iPad voice assistant to help him talk. But he’s still determined to live his life to the fullest, especially with his friend since high school, Carter Pysher, by his side.