San Francisco area deaths add to US mass shootings in 2021

By Editorials
newsitem.com
 3 days ago

Eight people are dead after an employee opened fire at a San Francisco Bay Area transit agency early Wednesday in San Jose, California. The attacker was identified as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, according to two law enforcement officials, and the district attorney said Cassidy also killed himself. Authorities were also at a San Jose home owned by Cassidy where firefighters responded to a blaze around the same time as the shooting.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Bay Area#Mass Shootings#California Shooting#Mass Transit#Mass Killings#Deaths#Authorities#Firefighters#Bloodshed#Law Enforcement#Pandemic Restrictions#Public Places#People#Home#Sharp#Us
