Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Air freight market becomes a bright spot for Boeing in China

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

By Stella Qiu and Jamie Freed

BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Boeing Co, struggling in China with sales of passenger planes due to trade tensions and the grounding of its 737 MAX, is upbeat about the outlook for freighter plane sales there as e-commerce demand booms.

A three-year deadlock on Boeing plane orders was broken last May when China Cargo Airlines, owned by China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd, placed an order for two 777 widebody freighters. Boeing's website shows 24 of the type have been delivered to China.

"We've seen this really explosive demand for dedicated freighter airplanes in the last year," said Richard Wynne, managing director of China marketing at Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Though political friction between China and the United States has meant no Chinese orders for new Boeing passenger planes since 2017, Boeing's dominance of the freighter market makes it harder to bypass.

Around 90% of the world's freighters are Boeing planes. Sources have said, however, that rival Airbus SE is canvassing interest in a freighter version of its A350 passenger jet.

Boeing's products include new-build freighters like the 747, 777 and 767 as well as conversions of older 737 and 767 passenger planes.

It forecasts China, including Hong Kong, will need 750 more freighters over the next 20 years, including 350 widebodies.

Much of the current demand is being driven by a pandemic-induced expansion of online shopping. Alibaba Group Holding and major e-commerce rivals JD.Com and Pinduoduo have all reported forecast-beating revenue growth recently.

YTO Cargo Airlines, owned by Alibaba-backed YTO Express, is introducing converted 767 planes to its fleet.

Boeing has eight 737 passenger-to-freighter production lines in China that allow for one conversion at a time.

China's air freight market is less than half of the size of the United States by tonnage but growing at a faster rate, said Wynne.

Chinese airlines also fly relatively less of the air freight that goes in and out of the country than carriers in other parts of Asia, leaving room for market share growth, he added.

Air freight rates have skyrocketed as demand has returned to pre-pandemic levels while overall capacity is much reduced due to the drop-off in passenger flights that carry cargo in the planes' bellies.

Wynne said rates were forecast to stay strong for the foreseeable future while international travel remained weak.

"You would imagine a more gradual trend down (for freight rates) as more widebody planes come back online, but they should stay robust for quite some time," he said.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Cargo Airlines#Boeing Planes#Airlines And Airplanes#Air Carriers#Airbus Se#Alibaba Group Holding#Yto Cargo Airlines#Yto Express#Air Freight Rates#Market#China Marketing#Passenger Planes#Freighter Plane Sales#Chinese Airlines#Passenger Flights#Eastern Airlines#Carry Cargo#E Commerce Demand Booms#Asia#Plane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Related
LifestyleFlight Global.com

Bamboo Airways talks up ambitious Vietnam-USA routes

Vietnamese carrier Bamboo Airways is poised to launch direct charter services to the US West Coast, with a long-term eye on California’s Vietnamese diaspora. The airline confirms that it will launch the direct charters from the end of June or beginning of July with Boeing 787-9s. Should the flights take place, it would mark the first direct service between the two countries.
Industryairlinegeeks.com

AirAsia Group Announces Major Fleet Groundings, Looks Towards Freight Operations

Malaysia’s AirAsia Group Berhad announced on Wednesday its decision to ground approximately 90% of its fleet, which currently consists of more than 200 aircraft across Asia, including slightly over 100 aircraft in Malaysia. This decision had to be made due to an ongoing wave of Covid-19 infections in Malaysia, where daily cases have been consistently reported in the thousands in the past week.
Aerospace & Defensetheedgemarkets.com

Boeing jet sales surge as pandemic retreats in US, Europe

CHICAGO (June 8): Boeing Co expanded its sales lead over Airbus SE last month as airlines snapped up 737 MAX jets to gird for surging air travel amid the retreat of the coronavirus pandemic in North America and Europe. Gross orders totalled 73 planes in May, including 61 for the...
POTUSCNN

Boeing's latest challenge: China

New York (CNN Business) — The Boeing 737 Max is back in the air, and air travel is finally rebounding, helping restart orders for new planes. But Boeing is still facing a major problem that could cripple the company for years to come — US-China trade tensions. China is by...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing delivers 10 737 MAXs, fewer 787s, in May

Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it delivered 10 737 MAX jets in May compared with four a month earlier, as the U.S. planemaker works past an electrical issue that cut off a key source of cash earlier this year. Chicago-based Boeing said it delivered a total of 17 airplanes...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

How Did Boeing Build The 747-400 Dreamlifters?

While freighter aircraft offer ample room for most goods, some pieces of cargo require that little bit extra when it comes to space. This, and the slow process of land and sea transport, caused Boeing to develop its striking ‘Dreamlifter’ outsize freighters. These converted 747-400s are responsible for transporting components of other Boeing aircraft, such as the 787 ‘Dreamliner.’ But how did the manufacturer go about converting them?
Aerospace & Defensebostonnews.net

Military Aircraft Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 |AVIC, Boeing, Airbus, United Aircraft

The latest released Military Aircraft market research of 106 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Military Aircraft Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Military Aircraft Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are Lockheed Martin, AVIC, Boeing, Airbus, United Aircraft Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Leonardo SpA, Embraer, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Korea Aerospace Industries & Pilatus Aircraft.
Aerospace & Defensementourpilot.com

A CARGO ROCKET As An Air Freight Alternative?

Many have shown interest in new rocket developments lately, but surely not for air cargo! However, at least one potential user disagrees. That potential user is the military – specifically, the US Air Force, through its newest branch, the US Space Force. It’s a program called the Rocket Cargo Vanguard, within the Air Force’s Research Laboratory (AFRL). It will study “the viability and utility of using large commercial rockets for Department of Defense global logistics”.