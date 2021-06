Are you ready to test out even more features coming to Unreal Engine? Then, wait no more—Unreal Engine 4.27 Preview 1 has arrived!. Explore exciting new workflows for virtual production and in-camera VFX that deliver whole new levels of creative freedom to filmmakers. Get your hands on updates to architectural and manufacturing pipelines such as Movie Render Queue improvements, Open XR support, and enhanced Datasmith workflows. Then, share all of your progress with anyone, anywhere via the cloud with production-ready Pixel Streaming. And for game developers looking to optimize data compression and video encoding, Oodle and Bink are now built in!