Angelina Jolie would have lashed out strongly against the judge who awarded Brad Pitt joint custody of his 6 children

Angelina Jolie keeps her clothes classic and consistent, sticking to a well-edited list of designers, silhouettes, and stores. So when the actor and director adds a new element to her wardrobe, it’s worth taking note of. After celebrating her 46th birthday in Los Angeles at the weekend with her six children, the Oscar-winner breezed into New York’s John F. Kennedy airport with the whole family and a chic new look. With her Dior trench coat, Celine horizontal cabas tote bag, and grey face covering, Jolie was (almost) incognito, but no one could ignore her statement denim. Dressed in light blue, wide-leg jeans and a grey sweater, Jolie broke from her tried-and-true black skinny jeans, much to the surprise of anyone who has followed her style evolution.