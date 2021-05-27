Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie would have lashed out strongly against the judge who awarded Brad Pitt joint custody of his 6 children

By Explica .co
explica.co
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie reportedly lashed out at the judge who awarded Brad Pitt joint custody. The actress Angelina Jolie lunged very hard and in very harsh terms against the judge who tried to mediate, even these days, between the disparate approaches with which the interpreter and her ex-husband, also the actor Brad Pitt, they pretended to deal with the custody of his six offspring in common. The artist insisted on defending that the most favorable solution for the interests of her children is for her to face their daily guardianship, upbringing and education alone.

www.explica.co
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Joint Custody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Angelina Jolie turns years in the middle of a fierce battle with Brad Pitt for her children

Angelina Jolie could be celebrating because this friday turns 46 become one of the most famous actresses on the planet. However, his present time is far from ideal because he is going through a difficult personal moment: is in the middle of a strong conflict with her ex-husband Brad Pitt over the possession of their children.Review how she got into her difficult situation and who her children are!
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Millie Bobby Brown, close to one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children

In the world of entertainment, it is very easy for celebrities to connect, either because they participated in the same project or because they met on a red carpet or another major event. Something similar would be happening with Millie Bobby Brown, and not precisely with direct celebrities, but with their eyes. Apparently, the 17-year-old actress has a special connection with one of the children of Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Are Headed Back to Court Next Month

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are once again headed back to court after their almost five-year-long divorce case hit a new snafu over a tentative ruling awarding the actor increased custody of their five children. Since that tentative custody ruling was made, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly,...
RelationshipsRefinery29

There’s Been A Major Development In Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Custody Trial

When Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt revealed that they were getting a divorce in 2016, no one could have predicted the drama that would follow the Hollywood couple over the course of the next several years. But the tumultuous divorce and custody battle seem to have reached an end point because a judge has reportedly given a final ruling in the exes’ legal proceedings.
Celebritiesnbnews24.com

Angelina Jolie Says 3 Kids Asked To Testify In Brad Pitt Case: Report

Angelina Jolie claimed in court docket paperwork that three of her youngsters requested to testify in opposition to their dad, Brad Pitt, of their custody battle. Jolie made the declare in a doc her legal professionals filed in December 2020, months earlier than Pitt received a tentative ruling granting him 50-50 bodily and authorized custody of his 5 minor youngsters with the “Eternals” star following a five-year authorized battle. Pitt and Jolie share six youngsters: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.
Celebritiesfreenews.live

Angelina Jolie introduced her son to ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie has been spotted returning to her ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller’s apartment with her 17-year-old son Pax for the second time in a week. According to the Daily Mail, the 46-year-old actress looked chic in a black long-sleeved maxi dress. At the same time, Pax was dressed casually: in a pale pink T-shirt and dark jeans.
Beauty & FashionVogue

Angelina Jolie Tests Out Summer’s Biggest Denim Trend

Angelina Jolie keeps her clothes classic and consistent, sticking to a well-edited list of designers, silhouettes, and stores. So when the actor and director adds a new element to her wardrobe, it’s worth taking note of. After celebrating her 46th birthday in Los Angeles at the weekend with her six children, the Oscar-winner breezed into New York’s John F. Kennedy airport with the whole family and a chic new look. With her Dior trench coat, Celine horizontal cabas tote bag, and grey face covering, Jolie was (almost) incognito, but no one could ignore her statement denim. Dressed in light blue, wide-leg jeans and a grey sweater, Jolie broke from her tried-and-true black skinny jeans, much to the surprise of anyone who has followed her style evolution.
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Angelina Jolie back in touch with Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie is reportedly back in touch with her ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller. The ‘Maleficent’ star was married to Jonny between 1996 and 1999, and following her split from third husband Brad Pitt in 2019, the actress has reportedly gotten back in contact with her former flame. Angelina was spotted...
Relationshipsbbcgossip.com

Looks Like Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s Custody Case Isn’t Over Just Yet

During the recent custody battle, their eldest child, Maddox, even testified against Brad Pitt, reportedly sharing that he had planned to legally remove the Pitt portion of his last name. Despite two glaring aspects of the case that seemed to tip the scales in favor of Angelina Jolie, the judge ruled for the exes to share joint custody of Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Johnny Depp has been madly in love with Angelina Jolie for years? Unexpected revelations

Has Johnny Depp had a crush on Angelina Jolie for years? According to these unexpected new revelations, the answer is yes. According to rumors in Hollywood, Ellen Pompeo would help Angelina Jolie find love. Since her divorce from Brad Pitt, the actress has preserved her secret garden. For now, it seems that she is single and focused on her six children, who fill her with happiness. But Cupid is never very far and according to information fromOKAY! Magazine, Johnny Depp would not be against the idea of ​​living a romance with the star. “Apparently he took a step back and realized that he had settled for a pale imitation of Angelina while dating Amber Heard” told a source close to the media.