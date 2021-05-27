Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ford Celebrates Ranger’s European Success With Raptor Special Edition

By Explica .co
explica.co
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pick up´s They are one of the most misunderstood segments in the market. It is true that the first generations of these models were solely and exclusively designed for hard work. But that has changed, and a lot, with the new generations. So much that firms like Mercedes-Benz decided to enter it. The failure of the German house was resounding, but you show how Ford, Toyota or Mitsubishi dominate a high number of sales.

www.explica.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Raptor#Ford Performance#Special Edition#European#German#Mitsubishi#Hilux#Performance Blue#Raceway Gray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Mercedes-Benz
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Order Books Almost Open For 2021 Ford Raptor, 450 HP Confirmed

Here's something to whet your Raptor appetite. Ford may have revealed the F-150 Raptor back in February but the Blue Oval didn't mention anything about its power figures. We might have had a peak of the numbers earlier this month based on Ford's 2021 RV and trailer towing guide, but the company declined to confirm those figures.
MotorsportsAutomobile

Production-Limited 2022 Chevy Corvette Special Edition Celebrates IMSA Racing Success

Let's just say the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race cars did pretty well in the 2020 IMSA series, taking home three different titles. To commemorate this, Chevy whipped up a special edition package for the 2022 Corvette Stingray: the 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition, which debuted at Belle Isle in Detroit. It's not quite the so-called "Stingray R" we thought the pace car at Road Atlanta hinted at, but it has a similar vibe and might be the final version of that idea.
Buying Carsnocarnofun.com

Reasons to Buy the 2021 Ford Ranger

Not many people know this yet, but the idea behind the Ford Ranger comes from Australia. The Ford Ranger, which is one of the world’s most popular 4×4’s now, was first designed and engineered down under. The vehicle is now sold to over hundred markets globally and is known as a global powerhouse in quality and efficiency.
Buying Carstorquenews.com

You Can Now Order The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor

Build and price website for 2021 F-150 Raptor is now live. Meanwhile build and price website for 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor will go live on June 18. The build and price website for the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is now live and this means customers will be able to place orders with their dealers. The 2021 Raptor is redesigned with a new engine, new suspension and new shocks.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Why Ford MUST Build A Maverick Raptor

Ford has enjoyed immense success with the Raptor. After the Ford F-150 Raptor first debuted as a Baja-racer-inspired full-size truck that could tackle the desert at speed, the world was enamored. We're now into the third generation of the F-150 Raptor, while elsewhere in the world the Ranger Raptor runs rampant in the midsize segment.
Buying CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Power and Torque Specs Revealed

Ford has confirmed the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor's power and torque figures, and they're the same as the previous generation. The twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 produces 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. The new F-150 Raptor will be available to order tomorrow, June 10, starting at $65,840. The Ford F-150...
Carsneofundi.com

Ford’s Limited-Edition Ranger Thunder

Get social with me on Twitter and Instagram @DanielCalbacho. The Ford Ranger has become much loved; with further brand extensions it is arguably a trendsetter too. The rugged off-roader offers all the capabilities you would expect wrapped in a super-cool Americana aesthetic. Like a limited-edition pair of Air MAX sneakers,...
CarsCarscoops

New Ford Puma ST Gold Is What Europeans Think A Special Edition Should Look Like

Crowdsourcing can be a double-edged sword, but it worked out pretty well for Ford as fans helped to create and name a new Puma ST special edition. More than 275,000 votes were cast over ten days on the automaker’s social media channels, and fans voted on a number of details including the exterior paint color, brake caliper color, decal type and scuff plate inscription – among other things.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Order Banks Open Now, Other Models Go Live Soon

Back in April, Ford Authority reported that the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor and 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor were part of Ford’s Job #2 production. Now, Ford Authority has learned from a source familiar with Ford’s production plans that 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor order banks will open starting today. Other Job #2 2021 F-150 models will follow the opening of 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor order banks in just a couple of days – on July 16th – including the Tremor, as well as trucks equipped with the new Onboard Scales and Continuously Controlled Damping (CCD).
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Ranger Wildtrak Announced For Mexico With Exclusive Features

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak has been on sale in a variety of countries around the world for years now, including Australia. Now, the sporty, off-road-focused Ford Ranger variant has also been announced for Mexico, where the more hardcore Ford Ranger Raptor will also launch later this year. However, the 2021 Ford Ranger Wildtrak is a different sort of pickup altogether, combining a nice mixture of style, off-road capability, technology features, and luxurious appointments.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Puma ST Gold Edition Designed By Fans Revealed For Europe

The people have spoken. Ford of Europe asked fans to choose the design of a special-edition Puma ST and the end result after nearly 275,000 votes is being revealed today. Before we talk about the design, it's worth mentioning the Blue Oval even allowed people to choose the sporty crossover's name, with 59 percent of the votes for Puma ST Gold Edition while the losing option was Puma ST 24K Edition.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Ranger Splash To Be Revived As Electric Truck

Ford made a huge splash when it reintroduced the F-150 Lightning as an all-electric pickup truck. Attaching the Lightning name to a vehicle powered by electricity was a stroke of genius, but it may not make as much sense for Ford's other trucks. The Ford Ranger never spawned a Lightning variant in the past, so we don't think Ford will attach this name to the rumored electric version. Instead, a new trademark application from Ford could hint at the electric Ranger reviving a different trim from the 1990s.
Carsfordauthority.com

2023 Ford Bronco Raptor Grille Design Confirmed Via Leaked Image

Ford Authority has spied the 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor (formerly known as the Ford Bronco Warthog) on multiple occasions to date. Ford Authority also exclusively reported that the Ford Bronco Raptor grille will boast the familiar “FORD” script back in May, as well as the fact that it will, in fact, join Ford’s off-road-focused Raptor family. Now, thanks to a leaked image acquired by Bronco6G, we’re also getting our first look at the Ford Bronco Raptor grille design.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

There's A New Special Edition Subaru Ascent Coming

Subaru seems to be on a roll of late. Still the most dominant seller of station wagons in the US, it's the go-to brand for those who want cars as adventure-ready as they are. Aside from the new Subaru BRZ sports car, all Subaru models get all-wheel drive, and almost all of them are abundantly capable off-road. Even more so when you look at rugged new derivatives like the Subaru Outback Wilderness that we recently drove. But this week, Subaru has teased a new model in the lineup, or rather a new special edition variant of the Ascent. Yes, the Subaru Ascent is getting the Onyx Edition treatment.
Retailfordauthority.com

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Emerges As Future 2021 Ford F-150 Rival

It’s been over a decade since Toyota’s full-size pickup could credibly challenge Ford’s crown jewel, the F-150, in most competitive metrics. But later this year, that could certainly change, as the first official image of the 2022 Toyota Tundra materialized on social media on Friday evening, confirming the Japanese automaker’s latest and greatest effort to make inroads in a segment traditionally dominated by the likes of Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.
Carsgta5-mods.com

Manny Khoshbin's Ford GT Heritage Edition 1.0

[Livery] Lamborghini Murcielago LP670-4 SV (Running of the Bulls) PACK FINAL. Расширьте, чтобы увидеть все изображения и видео. 1) You need 'OPENIV' to install this livery. https://www.gta5-mods.com/tools/openiv. 2) You need Aige's Ford GT mod. https://www.gta5-mods.com/vehicles/2017-ford-gt-add-on-replace-yca-aige. _________________________________________________________________________________________. Installation:. 1) Open 'OPENIV'. 2) GTAV/mods/Update/x64/dlcpacks/gt17/dlc.rpf/x64/levels/vehicles.rpf. 3) Drop ytd file in and you're done!