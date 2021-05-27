Ford Celebrates Ranger’s European Success With Raptor Special Edition

Subaru seems to be on a roll of late. Still the most dominant seller of station wagons in the US, it's the go-to brand for those who want cars as adventure-ready as they are. Aside from the new Subaru BRZ sports car, all Subaru models get all-wheel drive, and almost all of them are abundantly capable off-road. Even more so when you look at rugged new derivatives like the Subaru Outback Wilderness that we recently drove. But this week, Subaru has teased a new model in the lineup, or rather a new special edition variant of the Ascent. Yes, the Subaru Ascent is getting the Onyx Edition treatment.