Ford Celebrates Ranger’s European Success With Raptor Special Edition
The pick up´s They are one of the most misunderstood segments in the market. It is true that the first generations of these models were solely and exclusively designed for hard work. But that has changed, and a lot, with the new generations. So much that firms like Mercedes-Benz decided to enter it. The failure of the German house was resounding, but you show how Ford, Toyota or Mitsubishi dominate a high number of sales.www.explica.co