A few weeks ago we reported on the dogs that can sniff out COVID-19, and now, british researchers have developed an electronic device that can detect the unique odour of the virus. in research led by the london school of hygiene & tropical medicine (LSHTM) and biotech company roboscientific with durham university, the device was tested using worn socks from 54 individuals, half of whom tested positive for coronavirus. incredibly, the results showed that the sensors were able to detect COVID with between 98% and 100% accuracy, even on samples from asymptomatic patients.