Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: who had the best season in a difficult year
Both met in the UEFA Champions League. It is inevitable to compare Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. As long as it is done from an anecdotal point of view, the exercise is fantastic, especially to understand the greatness of two legends who remain in the elite of soccer at ages in which the majority are in decline physically and soccer speaking. Casually, they both had very difficult seasons, but they did not stop shining. Here’s how it went.www.explica.co