Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: who had the best season in a difficult year

Coming into the competition as defending champions, Portugal will once again be looking towards Cristiano Ronaldo (€12.0m) to inspire them to glory. Ronaldo comes into the tournament in good form for club and country. On the domestic scene the Portuguese captain has just completed an historic campaign for Juventus in which he finished the season as the leagues top goalscorer with 29 goals. In doing so Ronaldo became the first man in history to have been top goalscorer in England, Spain and Italy during his career. Meanwhile, during European qualifying, Ronaldo scored in each of Portugal's last six European qualifiers, netting 11 in total.