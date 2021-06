Rafael Nadal will not play Wimbledon in two weeks or the Olympics next month, saying he is "listening to my body." "The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level," was posted on Nadal's social media. "The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between RG and Wimbledon, didn't make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season."