76ers fan ejected from Game 2 after throwing popcorn at Wizards' Russell Westbrook

The real-life Wizards may have seen their season come to a finish this month, but their virtual counterparts are off to a strong start in their stead. Wizards District Gaming began its season in May, and their schedule continues after a Week 2 bye week with a familiar face in Week 3. WDG will be going up against the 76ers gaming counterpart, giving Washington an immediate chance at revenge for Ben Simmons and company knocking the Wizards out of the NBA Playoffs.