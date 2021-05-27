Cancel
Amazon buys MGM Studios for $ 8.45 billion

By Explica .co
explica.co
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong all its productions, MGM has won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmy Awards. Amazon continues to expand its business at an accelerated rate, since this week it announced that it will acquire the MGM studios for the amount of $ 8.45 billion., which is expected to strengthen its presence in the entertainment industry. It should be remembered that the company has one of the largest streaming platforms of the moment, Amazon Prime, which competes directly with the giants Netflix and Disney Plus.

www.explica.co
