Aggression in dogs is caused by fear

Me and small dog where talking to a neighbor. Somehow this vicious pitbull mix with bully unsupervised. Came out of the gate and attacked my small dog that was on a leash. I was devastated and also very scared the dog was not listening to no one that came out of the gate somehow he attacked my dog and bit him on his nose to wear now my dog does not breathe normally. Prior to that two days before the dog came out of the gate and charge that me and my dog but this day I was able to do my dog on the roof of a van and someone came outside of the gate and got the dog which took a long time before he was able to even get the dog under control. my back's got scratched up very bad because the dog was trying to climb up me to get to my dog. the day after my dog was attacked the dog came out of the gate again and attacked another man that was walking his dog on a leash and he attacked his dog with his dog also was injured. since then I've tried to get in touch with the owner the people that lives on the property who claim that they don't speak any English states that they've been trying to get into contact with the owner also but to no avail they also stated that no one can control the dog but the owner so I don't understand why is this dog would not on a leash at all times and why is it gate often left open but like I said the gate was closed today that he attacked my dog the dog knows how to open the gate now mind you this is an iron gate so this pit bull weighs at least maybe a hundred and something lb to my dog that only weighs 20 lb so I need help at something needs to be done can someone please help me. I would like to settle this in a civil matter without no confusion so can someone please help me I really appreciate it thank you.