Aggression in dogs is caused by fear

Luggage have been a Chicago mainstay for years now. The trio — comprising drummer Luca Cimarusti, bass/lap steel player Michael John Grant, and guitarist/pianist/vocalist Michael Vallera — reportedly have backgrounds in both noise-punk and ambient music, both of which come to bear on their tensely clanging iteration of post-punk. It will almost certainly appeal to fans of Protomartyr, Preoccupations, and fellow Chicagoans FACS — or, to venture a bit further back in time, forebears like Shellac, the Jesus Lizard, and Unwound. Luggage deal in heavy bass-powered rhythms that creep along with a prehistorically violent disposition, woven through with discordant guitar lines and darkly muttered vocals. It’s the kind of music you could beat someone to death with, but also snap in half over your knee.