The Trae Young lead Atlanta Hawks embarrass the Sixers in game 1. During the week, all the buzz on Radio was everything thing worried about the Hawks. On my show on Pattison Avenue Phantics, yesterday telling people to just relax a little bit and say, “it’s the Hawks.” Told everybody to relax but I guess they knew what they were talking about. The question isn’t “it’s just the Hawks” or is it that you lost to the Hawks? Let that sink in for a second. While the return of Joel Embiid would pay dividends and glad to have him back for Game 1. It looks good early on in the first parts of the game, but that first half was not too pleasing. The turnovers were just embarrassing. To see that was unheard of, especially for the Sixers. Atlanta scoring on those turnovers and putting more than 70 points and being down by 20 in the first half was even more embarrassing to see.