There are about 20 movies planned by Marvel Studios for the next few years, but Thor 5 for now is none of them. They just rolled Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of God of Thunder from Marvel Studios and its director Taika Waititi, he has no plans to make any more installments, although that doesn’t mean we can’t see the character helping other Avengers in the near future. But what is clear is that if they make Thor 5 it will take a long time to arrive.