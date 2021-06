As the dust settles from the June Fed meeting, European stocks are heading lower, easing back from record highs, and the US dollar is rallying. As expected, the Federal Reserve kept monetary policy unchanged at its June meeting, however, it did surprise the market with a sudden hawkish shift. The US central bank now expects two interest rate hikes in 2023, up from zero in the last meeting. Even more significantly, seven policymakers out of 17 expect at least one hike in 2022. The Fed upwardly revised its growth and inflation outlook. In short, the Federal Reserve sees the US economy recovering at a faster pace than before, warranting an acceleration towards policy normalisation.