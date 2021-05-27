Cryptocurrency : Forecast: Litecoin may be gearing up for big gains

The Australian dollar has been consolidating for what seems like a couple of lifetimes, and Friday was more of the same. Having said that, the Aussie dollar initially tried to rally but then sold off quite drastically to show signs of hesitation. We are well below the 50-day EMA, and now it looks as if it is going to try to go towards the most recent low. In general, the Australian dollar has been miserable to trade as of late, and I do not necessarily think that is going to change in the short term.