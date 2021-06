With the French Open starting to reach its late stages, there's a noticeable absence of one particular nationality: Americans. The men's side is in one of the worst slumps in U.S. history, with no one ranked inside the top-30 in the world rankings and no one advancing beyond the third round at Roland Garros. The women's side isn't as desolate, with seven players inside the top-30, but only Coco Gauff advancing into the quarterfinals, where she lost Wednesday morning.