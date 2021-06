All Gilberto Galindo could do last Sunday night was look up to the sky and think about one person. “This win is for you dad,” the Nuevo Laredoan thought to himself. After nearly 24 years, Cruz Azul — one of Mexico’s most popular soccer teams — finally won its ninth Liga MX title last Sunday. Before that, the team developed a reputation of losing crucial matches in spectacular fashion — including six league finals since 1999. The repeated shortfalls spawned the slang verb ‘cruzazulear’ that the Mexican Academy of Letters defines as “losing a game when victory was practically assured.”