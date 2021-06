Vincent Queijo is fulfilled and transformed since he is in Bali with his darling Rym and his daughter, as he confided in his Instagram story. Vincent Queijo is madly in love with his fiancée Rym and this photo of the couple caused a reaction. The flame is not about to go out between the two lovebirds who left Dubai to spend time in Bali before heading to Portugal. A dream destination that the young woman loves and that her darling is also starting to appreciate, as he announced on social networks. Transformed and perfectly at ease despite the distance with family and friends, Vincent Queijo said during a question and answer session on Instagram on June 10, 2021: “I am discovering another facet of my personality which I like a lot”.