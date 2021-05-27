Adamari López would have kept her mouth shut to those who say she had surgery on her stomach

Since the 1960s when Ursula Andress stepped into the role of Honey Ryder in Dr. No, Bond girls have perpetuated and conformed to a certain standard of beauty. And that can put a lot of pressure on the actors who play them. Now, nearly 50 years after her stint as a Bond girl in 1974's The Man With the Golden Gun, Swedish actor Britt Ekland is sharing the lengths she went to in order to look a certain way. In a recent interview with the U.K.'s Platinum Magazine, 78-year-old Ekland said she feels like she "ruined her face" with plastic surgery. Read on to hear how things went wrong, and how she feels about aging now.