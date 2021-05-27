Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Mackenzie McDonald passes Roland-Garros round

By Explica .co
explica.co
 22 days ago

Mackenzie mcdonald, American, number 118 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 6-4 to the Argentine player Renzo Olivo, number 207 of the ATP. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to access the Roland-Garros tournament.

www.explica.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renzo Olivo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Players#Paris#American#Atp#Argentine#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
The Independent

French Open: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic seal spots in third round at Roland Garros

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic secured their places in the third round of the French Open with victorious outings on Thursday.Federer, who is competing at a Grand Slam for the first time since the Australian Open in January 2020, had a difficult second-round draw against old foe Marin Cilic but emerged a 6-2 2-6 7-6(4) 6-2 winner.Federer, 39, defeated Cilic in the 2017 Wimbledon and 2018 Australian Open finals, and the former world No 1 achieved another big win against the Croat on Court Philippe Chatrier on Thursday.There was some tension on the clay in Paris as Federer received a...
Tennisausopen.com

Biggest takeaways from Roland Garros Week 1

Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek may appear in excellent form as defending champions, but they could face some stiff competition for the Roland Garros singles titles from resurgent legends Roger Federer and Serena Williams, plus a host of rising teenager stars. These intergenerational success stories, among others, have stood out...
TennistheScore

Tsitsipas rallies to beat Isner, reach 4th round at Roland Garros

Stefanos Tsitsipas has advanced to the fourth round at the French Open by winning his 36th match of the year, the most on the men’s tour. And the last American man in the draw has been eliminated. Seeded fifth, Tsitsipas rallied to beat No. 31 John Isner 5-7, 6-3, 7-6...
Tennisatptour.com

Sinner Shines, Sets Nadal Rematch At Roland Garros

Jannik Sinner battled past Mikael Ymer 6-1, 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday to join fellow #NextGenATP star Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round at Roland Garros. The pair’s victories, with Musetti defeating Marco Cecchinato, means it is the first time two teenagers have reached the fourth round at Roland Garros since Novak Djokovic and Gael Monfils achieved the feat in 2006.
TennisWDEZ 101.9 FM

Tennis-Federer to assess further participation at Roland Garros

PARIS (Reuters) – Roger Federer has said he will assess his further participation in the ongoing French Open after a gruelling 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 7-5 win over Germany’s Dominik Koepfer on an empty Court Philippe Chatrier in Saturday’s night match. The 20-times Grand Slam champion was competing in only his...
Tennisausopen.com

Roland Garros: Nadal, Swiatek dominate, Federer through

Defending champions Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek stormed into the second week at Roland Garros as the fourth-round line-up was finalised on Saturday. Nadal saw off Cameron Norrie 6-3 6-3 6-3 and remains on a semifinal collision course with world No.1 Novak Djokovic, a similarly comprehensive 6-1 6-4 6-1 winner over Ricardas Berankis.
Tennisnewsnetnebraska.org

Roland Garros, today’s results: Federer and Djokovic in the third round

– On the third round date, we also got Roger Federer, who beat Croatian Marin Cilic 6-2, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 in four sets. The re-release of the 2017 Wimbledon final and the 2018 Australian Open final certainly did not reproduce the same scene. The numerous unexplained fouls (44 for the Croatian, 27 for the Swiss) were conditioned on a bad match, due to the violent quarrel between Federer and the referee, the latter guilty of warning him about a “time violation” during the match. the second group. The start was all for the Swiss, who saved four break points in the second match, and in the next match he grabbed Cilic and flew 5-1 and closed the break 6-2. The second time Federer got more solid on his legs, he broke in the second match and at 3-1 Cilic 40 up, he got a yellow card for wasting time. Federer spent most of the second set squabbling with the chair umpire and that inevitably distracted him. Then in 3-1 of the third, the Swiss missed 4 chances to advance 4-1 and let Cilic recover and pull him to the tiebreaker. The Croatian opened the decisive match with a header but made a double fault that sent Federer forward a short break. The Swiss maintained the advantage and closed the tie-breaker with 7 points against 4. The fourth set was decided by breaking the fourth game, which Federer defended with his nails until the end, and closed the competition in two hours and 36 minutes. Cilic is the tenth opponent that Federer has met in all Grand Slams: the other nine are Berdych, del Potro, Djokovic, Kiefer, Nalbandian, Robredo, Tsonga, Wawrinka and Yuzhni. Obviously, Rafa is missing from this list because the Swiss and the Spaniard have never played against the US Open. As for Federer, in his 10th success out of 11 direct matches with Cilic (defeating only in the semi-finals at the 2014 US Open), now there will be German Dominic Kupfer, who eliminated American Taylor Fritz in four sets. (Mon, March).
Tennis24newshd.tv

Djokovic cruises into Roland Garros last 32

World number one Novak Djokovic continued his bid for a 19th Grand Slam title with a straight-sets win over Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas to reach the French Open third round on Thursday. The 34-year-old, who is looking to become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four...
Tennistennis.com

Triple Feature: Big 3 in Action at Roland Garros

WATCH: Roger Federer joins Novak Djokovic into the third round after a dramatic four-setter with Marin Cilic. The top half of the Roland Garros men’s draw features three of the sport’s biggest names. Top seed Novak Djokovic is projected to play Roger Federer in the quarterfinals while 13-time champion Rafael Nadal is the likely opponent for either in the semis. With all three in action for their second-round clashes, how did the Big 3 fare on Thursday?
Tennisatptour.com

Schwartzman Storms Into Third Roland Garros Quarter-final

Based on his form in Paris, you would have no clue that Diego Schwartzman arrived at Roland Garros on a four-match losing streak. The 10th seed has found devastating form on the terre battue, defeating Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(9), 6-4, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals at the clay-court major for the third time. The Argentine, who has not lost a set in the tournament, will next play 13-time champion Rafael Nadal or #NextGenATP Italian Jannik Sinner.
Sportsatptour.com

Schwartzman To Play Struff In Roland Garros Fourth Round

Diego Schwartzman experienced few problems in his 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber on Saturday to reach the Roland Garros fourth round. The Argentine 10th seed, who last year reached the semi-finals (l. to Nadal), struck 24 winners and won 77 per cent of his first-service points (33/43) for victory in just over two hours. Schwartzman came into the major championship with a 2-5 record on European clay this season, but has yet to drop a set in his three matches in Paris.
Tennisatptour.com

Updates: Musetti Leads Djokovic At Roland Garros

#NextGenATP Italian Lorenzo Musetti, playing on Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris for the first time, leads World No. 1 and 2016 champion Novak Djokovic 7-6(7), 7-6(2), 1-6 in the fourth round on Monday at Roland Garros. The 19-year-old is bidding to become the eighth man to reached the quarter-finals on his...
Tennisscoopcube.com

Roland-Garros: Serena Williams eliminated in the round of 16

The essentials The American fell in two sets against the Kazakhs Elena Rybakina. Again, she fails to hit the record for Grand Slam titles. Serena Williams, former number 1 in the world today 8th, was in the round of 16 in Roland Garros by Kazakh Elena Rybakina (22nd) in straight sets (6-3, 7-5) in a little more than 1:15 on Sunday , eliminated June 6th.
Sportsatptour.com

Herbert/Mahut Battle Through At Roland Garros

Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut fought back from a set down to overcome Robin Haase and Jan-Lennard Struff 0-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) and advance to the quarter-finals at Roland Garros. The French tandem did not win one point on their second serve (0/12) in the opener but improved at the start...
TennisSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Latest: No. 2 Medvedev going farther at Roland Garros

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):. Having never previously reached the second round at the French Open, two-time Grand Slam finalist Daniil Medvedev is now into the fourth round at Roland Garros. The second-seeded Russian used 10 aces to beat No. 32 Reilly Opelka...
Tenniselitesportsny.com

Roger Federer withdraws from Roland-Garros

The greatest men’s player ever has withdrawn from the tournament. On Sunday morning, Roger Federer announced his withdrawal from the Roland-Garros Tournament, citing multiple knee surgeries in the past year. He made the announcement via Twitter. Federer, 39, is arguably the greatest player in the history of men’s singles. He...
Tenniswomenstennisblog.com

Pavlyuchenkova beats Azarenka to move into Roland Garros quarterfinals

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova let a 3-1 lead slip away in the first set, but prevailed in second and third set to defeat Victoria Azarenka 5-7 6-3 6-2 and advance to the quarterfinals of the French Open. The match opened with an exchange of breaks initiated by Azarenka. Then Pavlyuchenkova built a...
Tennisausopen.com

Roland Garros: Gauff storms into first major quarterfinal

Coco Gauff has notched yet another milestone in her burgeoning career, beating Ons Jabeur in just 53 minutes to progress to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. The 17-year-old, already the youngest player to appear in the last 16 at Roland Garros in 15 years, dismissed Jabeur 6-3 6-1 in the first match of the day at Court Philippe Chatrier.