Mackenzie McDonald passes Roland-Garros round

– On the third round date, we also got Roger Federer, who beat Croatian Marin Cilic 6-2, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 in four sets. The re-release of the 2017 Wimbledon final and the 2018 Australian Open final certainly did not reproduce the same scene. The numerous unexplained fouls (44 for the Croatian, 27 for the Swiss) were conditioned on a bad match, due to the violent quarrel between Federer and the referee, the latter guilty of warning him about a “time violation” during the match. the second group. The start was all for the Swiss, who saved four break points in the second match, and in the next match he grabbed Cilic and flew 5-1 and closed the break 6-2. The second time Federer got more solid on his legs, he broke in the second match and at 3-1 Cilic 40 up, he got a yellow card for wasting time. Federer spent most of the second set squabbling with the chair umpire and that inevitably distracted him. Then in 3-1 of the third, the Swiss missed 4 chances to advance 4-1 and let Cilic recover and pull him to the tiebreaker. The Croatian opened the decisive match with a header but made a double fault that sent Federer forward a short break. The Swiss maintained the advantage and closed the tie-breaker with 7 points against 4. The fourth set was decided by breaking the fourth game, which Federer defended with his nails until the end, and closed the competition in two hours and 36 minutes. Cilic is the tenth opponent that Federer has met in all Grand Slams: the other nine are Berdych, del Potro, Djokovic, Kiefer, Nalbandian, Robredo, Tsonga, Wawrinka and Yuzhni. Obviously, Rafa is missing from this list because the Swiss and the Spaniard have never played against the US Open. As for Federer, in his 10th success out of 11 direct matches with Cilic (defeating only in the semi-finals at the 2014 US Open), now there will be German Dominic Kupfer, who eliminated American Taylor Fritz in four sets. (Mon, March).