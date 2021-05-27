Cancel
Technology

Microsoft announces the end of Internet Explorer (forever)

By Explica .co
explica.co
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt that time, the browser was included in the “Internet Jumpstart Kit”, which was part of “Microsoft Plus”, an enhancement package for Windows. However, we can find a more exact origin of the browser during Internet Strategy Day, during which the company announced that it was considering the Internet, and that it wanted to add different connected functions to its products.

www.explica.co
#Internet Browser#Internet Explorer#Spyglass#Netscape
Microsoft
Technology
Softwarelatesthackingnews.com

Microsoft Teams To Introduce End-to-End Encryption To Calls

Microsoft has finally hinted toward a much-needed update to its Teams software. As revealed, Microsoft Teams will introduce end-to-end encryption to VoIP calls in July 2021. This feature will supposedly give more control to the admins to encrypt sensitive communications. Microsoft Teams End-to-End Encryption. Reportedly, Microsoft has planned to roll...
Computersdimaxusa.com

Soon, Windows 10 Releases Will Not Include Internet Explorer

The latest Windows Insider Preview build contains a quirky bit of history, or rather, it specifically doesn’t contain it. That most recent Windows 10 build is the first one ever to be released without the Internet Explorer web browser included in the code. Both Brandon LeBlanc and Amanda Langowski, of...
Softwarequalys.com

Microsoft & Adobe Patch Tuesday (June 2021) – Microsoft 50 Vulnerabilities with 5 Critical, Adobe 21 Critical Vulnerabilities

CVE-2021-31985 – Microsoft Defender Remote Code Execution Vulnerability. Microsoft released patches addressing a critical RCE vulnerability in its Defender product (CVE-2021-31985). This CVE has a high likelihood of exploitability and is assigned a CVSSv3 base score of 7.8 by the vendor. CVE-2021-31959 – Scripting Engine Memory Corruption Vulnerability. Microsoft released...
Retailreportsgo.com

Internet of Everything (IoE) Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2021- 2026

The latest business intelligence report on Internet of Everything (IoE) market report includes comprehensive market analysis on the untapped opportunities that has emerged due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, it provides key insights on the creative strategies that are being implemented by major industry players amidst the pandemic. The comprehensive representing the current landscape and important ridges for market forecast, growth trend. This report is a whole guide for new aspirants to understand the trending values and Internet of Everything (IoE) Market future trends.
Technologyarxiv.org

Chasing Sparsity in Vision Transformers:An End-to-End Exploration

Vision transformers (ViTs) have recently received explosive popularity, but their enormous model sizes and training costs remain daunting. Conventional post-training pruning often incurs higher training budgets. In contrast, this paper aims to trim down both the training memory overhead and the inference complexity, without scarifying the achievable accuracy. We launch and report the first-of-its-kind comprehensive exploration, on taking a unified approach of integrating sparsity in ViTs "from end to end". Specifically, instead of training full ViTs, we dynamically extract and train sparse subnetworks, while sticking to a fixed small parameter budget. Our approach jointly optimizes model parameters and explores connectivity throughout training, ending up with one sparse network as the final output. The approach is seamlessly extended from unstructured to structured sparsity, the latter by considering to guide the prune-and-grow of self-attention heads inside ViTs. For additional efficiency gains, we further co-explore data and architecture sparsity, by plugging in a novel learnable token selector to adaptively determine the currently most vital patches. Extensive results validate the effectiveness of our proposals on ImageNet with diverse ViT backbones. For instance, at 40% structured sparsity, our sparsified DeiT-Base can achieve 0.42% accuracy gain, at 33.13% and 24.70% running time} savings, compared to its dense counterpart. Perhaps most surprisingly, we find that the proposed sparse (co-)training can even improve the ViT accuracy rather than compromising it, making sparsity a tantalizing "free lunch". For example, our sparsified DeiT-Small at 5%, 50% sparsity for (data, architecture), improves 0.28% top-1 accuracy and meanwhile enjoys 49.32% FLOPs and 4.40% running time savings.
Stockscom-unik.info

Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.71 Million

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Microsoft has a total market capitalization of $29.71 million and approximately $32,866.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for $257.08 or 0.00778671 BTC on major exchanges.
InternetIT wire

The internet outage - Fastly: A customer did it (kinda) Featured

Fastly's latest response to yesterday's outage puts the blame indirectly on an unnamed customer. iTWire has already reported extensively on the outage here, here and here. According to Nick Rockwell, Fastly's Senior Vice President of Engineering and Infrastructure, in a blog post a few hours ago, "We experienced a global outage due to an undiscovered software bug that surfaced on June 8 when it was triggered by a valid customer configuration change. We detected the disruption within one minute, then identified and isolated the cause, and disabled the configuration. Within 49 minutes, 95% of our network was operating as normal.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Netrix Selected to Join Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. Netrix, LLC, a leading provider of IT managed and professional services with a core focus on the Microsoft ecosystem, announced today its acceptance to the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a group of independent software vendors and managed security services providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats. Netrix is one of fewer than 70 total managed security service provider (MSSP) members.
TechnologyPosted by
EWN

Internet Computer (ICP) Community Now Controls 60% of its Voting Power

Internet Computer (ICP) is in the hands of the community which controls 60% of the network’s voting power. The DFINITY Foundation and the Internet Computer Association will never hold more than 50% of the network’s voting power. The community will gather more voting power as more tokens are distributed. ICP...
Softwaretechinvestornews.com

Microsoft confirms that KB5001391 update is making Windows 10 blurry

The tech world might be excitedly looking forward to the imminent release of Windows 11, but in the meantime we have to make do with Windows 10 and its various issues. This means having to contend with the problematic update Microsoft keeps pushing out, and the company has just confirmed an issue with a recent mandatory update. Microsoft says that the KB5001391 update is causing some people's displays to show blurry text in the new News and Interests section of the taskbar. For some people, however, the problems spread wider. See also: Microsoft will support Internet Explorer for one more… [Continue Reading]
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Xbox Announcement Could Change Gaming Forever

Between Summer Game Fest and the return of E3, June 2021 was always destined to be a month of massive news and huge reveals. Microsoft already had big plans with its highly-anticipated Xbox and Bethesda showcase, but decided to one-up everyone before either show even started with an announcement about a new way to get consoles to consumers — and this announcement just might change gaming for good.
Technologymspoweruser.com

Microsoft Teams will soon support streaming to Twitch (and YouTube)

While streaming your company’s meeting to Twitch may not be on the top of the agenda for most people, today’s news means Microsoft will have made that just a bit easier. Today the Microsoft 365 roadmap was updated with the news that Teams will soon support the RTMP protocol. Microsoft...
Softwaremacbed.com

Microsoft Office 2019 v16.50

Microsoft Office 2019 for Mac is designed from the ground up to take advantage of the latest Mac features, including Retina display, full screen view support, and even scroll bounce. It’s the perfect combination of the Office you know and trust, and the Mac you love. Word. Create and share...
Technologynysenasdaqlive.com

Global Navigation Site Market 2025 corporate overview of Top Players -Google Chrome, Firefox, Safari (Apple), UC Browser, Internet Explorer (Windows), etc.

The research report creates a full-fledged draft of overview of the global Navigation Site market considering base year as 2018 and forecast period as 2019 to 2025. The Navigation Site market report delivers an in-depth study of market size, country-level market size, region, segmentation market growth, market share, sales analysis, value chain optimization, market players, the competitive landscape, recent developments, strategic market growth analysis, trade regulations, opportunities analysis, technological innovations, and area marketplace expanding. The Navigation Site market landscape and leading manufacturers offers competitive landscape and market development status including the overview of every individual market players.
Computersgetindianews.com

Microsoft Windows 11 Leak: Windows 11 Design Screenshots Leaked Ahead Launch on June 24

Microsoft is fetching a new version of the Windows operating system, the user can get on their phones on June 24, 2021. It is a window 11, hence the complete video of the new window 11 is leaked. In the leaked video you will be going to know about the new interface, start menu, and updated icons. In the updates interface the user will going to notice the new and redesigned taskbar.
Softwaremacbed.com

Microsoft Excel 2019 16.50

Microsoft Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit and share your files with others quickly and easily. It also lets you view and edit workbooks attached to email messages. Work in accounting, auditing, finance or other fields, with anyone, anywhere, with confidence. With Excel, your Office moves with you and can implement the most complex formulas, with amazing features.
Softwarexda-developers

Microsoft adds more hybrid work features to Teams and Teams Rooms

Microsoft has announced a series of new features and improvements to Teams to make hybrid work easier. The announcements are part of an event the company announced earlier this week. These features including the addition of Fluid components to Teams meetings, as well as new Teams Rooms features. Microsoft first...
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

ServiceNow (NOW) Partners With Microsoft to Tackle Cyber Threat | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

At Knowledge 2021, ServiceNow NOW announced its partnership with Microsoft MSFT to bolster security for business enterprises. The company added that it integrated Microsoft’s offerings like Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Threat & Vulnerability Management, and Microsoft SharePoint with its ServiceNow Security Operations Solution Suite. Further, ServiceNow stated that...