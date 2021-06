Bitcoin is one of the biggest store of value assets existing at the moment. Naturally, it also becomes the point of focus for the majority. While in most cases such attention would be for the better of the coin, in the case of BTC, the last few months have been rather unpleasant. In the span of 2 months, BTC rallied to its ATH above $60k and also crashed back down to $33k. At the time of writing the Bitcoin was trading at $38,759.