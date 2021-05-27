Best Smoky Eyes Makeup Tutorial of 2021
I hate to be predictable, but if I ever have to whip up a makeup look for a special occasion, you can bet it's going to be a smokey eye. That's not only because I love the smudgy, hazy effect that it creates, but also because the look feels equal parts cool, edgy, glam, and classic all at the same time, which means it's versatile enough for pretty much any event. But if your attempts at a smokey eye tend to end in frustration and raccoon eyes, let me share all the tips, tricks, tutorials, and products that helped me finally figure it out for myself. Ahead, how to apply eyeshadow and liner to get the perfect smokey eye every time.