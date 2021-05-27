Best Smoky Eyes Makeup Tutorial of 2021

Life doesn’t always call for a full face of makeup. For some of us going completely bare face is out of the question. Sometimes, A day on the beach or running errands can call for a quick pick me up but not a full makeup beat. A few well placed areas that glow, have definition and show a little color can be the difference of you looking plain jane or you looking like, yes girl! I am this beautiful, I woke up like this. Jordyn Woods shares how she creates her no makeup, makeup look on her IG show Regular-Ish with Jordyn Woods. “This is good if you’re just running errands, especially in a mask” she tells her followers. “It’s hard to wear a full face of foundation so I normally skip the foundation to save my skin. “ She adds.” Here are her step by step tips to achieving the look, with a few of our bonus tips mixed in.